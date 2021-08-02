A countywide reunion: 84th Sarpy County Fair returns with classic and new events

Like seeing an old friend, the Sarpy County Fair returns to Springfield with a full schedule of favorite events, foods and activities this Wednesday through Sunday.
“It’s like a countywide reunion," said Nichole Jansen, Sarpy County Fair sponsorship chair. "The opportunity to socialize with family, friends and neighbors that many of us haven’t seen since 2019's fair."
The 84th edition of the fair features special ticketed events like the carnival, Mutton Bustin’, Extreme Bull Riding, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling & NE Bush Pullers, the Mid-States Rodeo and the Demolition Derby. There will also be the big concert on Saturday night with American Music Association and Country Music Association Award nominees LANCO, plus opening acts Casey Donahew and Sarpy County’s Tyler Anthony.
However, at its heart and soul, the fair is about the Sarpy community. 4-H activities and countywide bake-offs. The up-and-coming singers and the Bobcat Rodeo. The Hoedowners and the Ladies Soaped Pig Contest. The Kids Parade and the Grand Parade.
”A lot of effort is put into offering something for everyone at the right price, which is free. Free entry. Free parking," Jansen said. "You could spend a day at the fair and not spend a dime, if you wanted to, which is hard to do these days."
With an expected 70,000 attendees, a small army of volunteers is on hand for the five-day event.
“Obviously, we can always use more. We can’t pull a fair off without our volunteers,” Jansen said.
The Sarpy County Fair continues to improve. New this year, Wednesday’s Open Truck ad Tractor Pull is allowing drivers from outside of Sarpy County to compete for the first time. There will also be new vendors at the booths under Rodeo Arena Grandstand and Commercial Building, and new food truck choices from around the area.
Of particular excitement are new events for children. The Omaha Children’s Museum has unique programs on Saturday aimed toward preschool to fifth-graders.
Dinos on the Loose explains how dinosaurs lived and how paleontologists continue to make discoveries. Plus, a 7-foot tall, life-size baby T-Rex is unleashed to interact with the audience.
In Mad Scientist, kooky experiments blow up soap, shrink chip bags and make giant mega foam. At The Amazing Bubble Show, new tools create bubbles that turn into smoke or big enough to stand in. Finally, Space: It's Out of This World tours the solar system, explores the combustion reaction of a rocket at blast off, demonstrates what happens with no air pressure and creates a comet.
The 4-H iEXCEL Experience shows off the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s advanced, hands-on medical training of the future. Life-like simulation scenarios using robotics, augmented and virtual reality as well as 3-D imaging allow medical students to hone their surgical skills.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to bring something new for the kids,” Jansen said.
In conjunction with the fair, the Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association will have its 25th Annual Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show, featuring John Deere tractors and equipment. EVAPA events include demonstrations of threshing, milling, baling, and wood sawing on Saturday and Sunday in the north lot of the Fairgrounds.
“All the things we offer at the fair, we are trying to hit every age group or every demographic,” Jansen said.
For events that require tickets, advance purchasing is available at sarpyfair.com. Tickets will also be available on-site during the week of the fair. Ticket office hours:
North Side: Wednesday to Friday 1 to 9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
South Side: Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are scanned at the gate. An ATM will be on site.
Here's a list of events, with notes from fair organizers:
Carnival -- Wristbands are $25 for unlimited rides per session: Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets for individual rides are available anytime.
Mutton Bustin’ -- A $12 Extreme Bull Riding ticket is required for viewing. Mutton Busters will receive a free ticket, compliments of the Sarpy County Ag Society.
Open Truck & Tractor Pull -- General admission: $10.
Extreme Bull Riding -- General admission: $12.
Lucas Oil Pro Pulling & NE Bush Pullers -- General admission: $15. Pit Pass: $25 (allows access to both the Grandstands and the Pit.) Children five and under: free. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 19 years old. All persons entering the Motor Sports Complex Pit Area, regardless of age, must sign a hold harmless form upon entry, for every evening when entering the pits. Parent or guardian is liable for persons under 19 years of age.
Mid-States Rodeo and Wild Cow Milking Contest -- Reserved seating: $12. Arena setup: East side Row 15 is the top. West side Row 10 is the top. If a child takes a seat, they need a ticket.
LANCO Concert -- General admission: $35 in advance. $40 day of show. Clear bags only. No re-entry.
Demolition Derby -- Reserved seating: $15; Pit Pass $25.
A parent or guardian must accompany all persons under 19 years of age. All persons entering the Motor Sports Complex Pit Area, regardless of age, must sign a hold harmless form upon entry, for every evening when entering the pits. Parent or guardian is liable for persons under 19 years old.
Additional information can be found at sarpyfair.com.
List of events for the 84th Sarpy County Fair
Wednesday, Aug. 4
8 to 11 a.m. -- 4-H Swine check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Rabbit Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.
8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Cavy Table Show -- Poultry Barn.
9 a.m. -- 4-H Poultry Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.
9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Rabbit Table Show -- Poultry Barn.
9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Cavy Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.
10 a.m. -- 4-H Poultry Table Show -- Poultry Barn.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4-H Sheep & Goat check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- 4-H Beef & Bucket Calf check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
3:30 p.m. -- 4-H Tractor Driving Contest -- North Lot.
3:30 to 5:30 pm -- Open Truck & Tractor Pull weigh-in -- Motor Sports Complex Scale.
5 p.m. - 4-H Opening Ceremonies -- Green Space north of the 4-H Building.
5:30 p.m. -- 4-H Building opens to the public.
5:30 to 6:15 pm -- Mutton Bustin’ registration -- Rodeo Arena.
Open to the first 60 kids. Riders must be at least 3-years-old and weigh less than 60 pounds.
6 p.m. -- 4-H Fashion Show -- Open Air Pavilion.
6 to 9 p.m. -- Buildings open to public.
6 to 11 p.m. -- Carnival open – Midway.
6 p.m. - 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.
6:30 to 7:30 pm -- Mutton Bustin’ -- Rodeo Arena.
Tomorrow’s gold buckle winners begin today. Bring the little ones and watch them try their hand as they hold onto their little hats while riding some of the fiercest, and fluffiest, sheep in the business.
7 p.m. -- Open Truck & Tractor Pull -- Motor Sports Complex.
A fan favorite is now open to any pullers in the state. Call your cousins. This pull will not include garden tractors, only farm tractors and open pickup classes.
8 p.m. -- Extreme Bull Riding -- Rodeo Arena.
See the wildest riders and the most powerful bulls, sanctioned by the Double S Bull Company -- the longest running and most awarded Bull Riding Tour ever.
Thursday, Aug. 5
8 a.m. -- 4-H Swine Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
10 a.m. -- 4-H Sheep Lead -- Open Air Pavilion.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class and School buildings open.
11 a.m. -- 4-H Meat Goat Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
Noon to 11 p.m. -- Carnival opens – Midway.
1 to 4 p.m. -- Critter Close-Ups -- Open Air Pavilion.
An animal education program featuring a variety of exotic and farm animals to touch, fascinate and educate people of all ages. From cute and fluffy to not so much.
1 p.m. -- 4-H Sheep Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
5 to 6 p.m. -- The Showcase of 4-H Gems – Open Air Pavilion.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.
Lucas Minor Band performing 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
6 to 9 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.
6 p.m. -- Bobcat Rodeo, sponsored by Bobcat of Omaha -- Rodeo Arena.
7 p.m. -- Lucas Oil Pro Pulling & NE Bush Pullers Session 1 -- Motor Sports Complex.
The Nebraska Bush Pullers are back. Spectators will be treated to the very best the sport has to offer. Classes include Pro Farm Tractors, 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Stock Trucks, Super Mods, 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors.
Friday, Aug. 6
8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Goat Showmanship -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Dairy & Pygmy Goat Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class and School buildings open.
11:30 a.m. -- 4-H Bucket Calf & Beef Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
1 p.m. to Midnight -- Carnival open – Midway.
1 to 5 p.m. -- Barnyard Pedal Pull -- Open Air Pavilion.
Contestants will be placed into different age classes, including an adult class. Grab your family and your cameras for this classic fair event.
5 to 7 p.m. -- 4-H Council Pie Auction -- Open Air Pavilion.
Anyone can donate a pie. Money raised goes to 4-H.
6 to 10 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.
6 p.m. - 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.
4 on the Floor performing 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
7 p.m. -- Lucas Oil Pro Pulling & NE Bush Pullers Session 2 -- Motor Sports Complex.
8 p.m. -- Mid-States Rodeo (with Wild Cow Milking Contest to follow) -- Rodeo Arena.
Bareback, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and more. The 4-H Parade of Champions will be held during the first half of the rodeo. The rodeo is sanctioned by Mid-States Rodeo Association (M-SRA).
Saturday, Aug. 7
8:30 a.m. -- Grand Parade check-in -- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
9 a.m. -- Kiddie Parade check-in -- Springfield American Legion.
9:30 a.m. -- Kiddie Parade -- Main Street.
See the future stars of the show strut their stuff.
10 a.m. -- Grand Parade -- Main Street.
Come see this year’s King and Queen, 4-H and competition winners, and all the people who make the fair. Parade line up determined by sponsors, with advanced parade registrants at the front of the parade. Day of registrations will be first come - first served thereafter.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class and School buildings open.
11 a.m. -- 4-H Adult Showmanship Contest -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4-H UNMC iEXCEL Experience -- 4-H Building.
Stop by the iEXCEL station to see how cutting-edge technology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is used in new and exciting ways.
11 a.m. to Noon -- EVAPA Threshing Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
Noon to Midnight -- Carnival open -- Midway.
Noon to 10 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.
Noon to 12:30 p.m. -- Heartland Hoedowners -- Open Air Pavilion.
Made up of dancers from 7- to 18-years-old, the Hoedowners have been in many national competitions, and participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.
Noon to 12:30 p.m. -- EVAPA Saw Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
1 p.m. -- Foot Race, Animal Scramble (Ages 5 to 12) -- Rodeo Arena.
1 p.m. -- Ladies Soaped Pig Contest -- Rodeo Arena.
1 to 2 p.m. -- EVAPA Grist Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
1 to 8 p.m. -- Omaha Children’s Museum -- Open Air Pavilion.
An outrageous day of science and fun for preschoolers to elementary school children. Don’t miss Dinos on the Loose at 1 p.m., Mad Science experiments at 3 p.m., The Amazing Bubble Show at 5 p.m., and an exploration of Space at 7 p.m.
2 to 3:45 p.m. -- EVAPA Threshing & Baling Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
4 p.m. -- EVAPA Kids Straw Pile Grab -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
4:30 p.m. -- 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.
Cooper James performing 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m. -- Concert: LANCO with Special Guest Casey Donahew, along with Tyler Anthony and the Trainwrecks -- Motor Sports Complex.
LANCO is a CMT Award Nominee and a fan favorite. Started in 2015, they have hits such as "Long Live Tonight" and "Greatest Love Story.” Opening acts include veteran Texas artist Casey Donahew ("Let's Make a Love Song" and "Bad Guy") and local Sarpy County hero Tyler Anthony.
8 p.m. -- Mid-States Rodeo (Wild Cow Milking Contest following) -- Rodeo Arena.
Bareback, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and more. The 4-H Parade of Champions will be held during the first half of the rodeo. The rodeo is sanctioned by Mid-States Rodeo Association (M-SRA).
Sunday, Aug. 8
10 to 11 a.m. -- EVAPA Saw Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
10 to 11 a.m. -- Church Service -- Open Air Pavilion.
11 a.m. to Noon -- EVAPA Thrasher Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
11 a.m. to Noon -- Garden Tractor Pull weigh-in -- North Arena.
Noon -- Garden Tractor Pull -- North Arena.
Noon to 4 p.m. -- 4-H, Commercial, Open Class and School buildings open.
1 to 10 p.m. -- Carnival open -- Midway.
1 to 2 p.m. -- EVAPA Grist Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
2 to 3:45 p.m. -- EVAPA Threshing & Baling Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
2:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby check-in -- South Parking Lot.
Driver entry: $50. All cars must be inspected by 5:30 p.m.
4 p.m. -- EVAPA Kids Straw Pile Grab -- Fairgrounds North Lot.
5 to 6 p.m. -- Humdingers -- Open Air Pavilion.
Well-aged country music, just the way you like it.
5 to 9 p.m. -- Beer Garden open.
7 p.m. -- Demolition Derby -- Motor Sports Complex.
All the action in the four major classes: Light Weld Full Size Cars, 80’s & Newer Hobo Full Size Cars, 90’s & Newer Compacts and Limited Weld Trucks. Don’t miss a single collision!
At the recommendation of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, the Sarpy County Ag Society suggests that those attending events at the fair this coming week follow current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.