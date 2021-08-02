A countywide reunion: 84th Sarpy County Fair returns with classic and new events

“Obviously, we can always use more. We can’t pull a fair off without our volunteers,” Jansen said.

The Sarpy County Fair continues to improve. New this year, Wednesday’s Open Truck ad Tractor Pull is allowing drivers from outside of Sarpy County to compete for the first time. There will also be new vendors at the booths under Rodeo Arena Grandstand and Commercial Building, and new food truck choices from around the area.

Of particular excitement are new events for children. The Omaha Children’s Museum has unique programs on Saturday aimed toward preschool to fifth-graders.

Dinos on the Loose explains how dinosaurs lived and how paleontologists continue to make discoveries. Plus, a 7-foot tall, life-size baby T-Rex is unleashed to interact with the audience.

In Mad Scientist, kooky experiments blow up soap, shrink chip bags and make giant mega foam. At The Amazing Bubble Show, new tools create bubbles that turn into smoke or big enough to stand in. Finally, Space: It's Out of This World tours the solar system, explores the combustion reaction of a rocket at blast off, demonstrates what happens with no air pressure and creates a comet.