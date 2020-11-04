A healthier approach to law enforcement; Sgt. Hillabrand champions mental health training

“I discovered resources I had no idea were even available out there, so I’m sure that the citizens in the community with mental illness have no idea,” said Hillabrand.

About three years ago Hillabrand said that Chief Deputy Greg London approached him with an opportunity to create a county-wide mental health unit. Comprised of an officer or deputy from each of the four Sarpy County law enforcement agencies, the mental health crisis support unit would be able to respond to calls county-wide.

Jenny Stewart, Director of Crisis Response with Heartland Family Service, describes Sarpy County’s efforts to provide mental health services and train law enforcement as “special.” She oversees the ASAP program; a team of mental health therapists who are on call around the clock. They are available to co-respond to 911 calls when a greater level of mental health expertise is requested by officers. ASAP has been in place since 2008 and Stewart said the Sarpy unit stands out among the 11 counties where she oversees similar programs.

“Their mental health-law enforcement relationship is something that is pretty amazing and I don’t think that people realize the amount of effort that goes behind the scenes from all four departments to work with Heartland (Family Services) to make sure they’re addressing that need within their community,” said Stewart.