A sweet cottage industry: Home bakers multiply on social media

“When I look at the recipes, (I realize) there’s no way that this cake is what’s pictured,” she said.

Jefferson makes between 12 and 15 cakes each week. She bakes at the beginning of the week, freezes everything, then frosts each on the day it goes out.

This week, she’s in the throes of the annual Thanksgiving Bake-Off she does with her mom. Proceeds will go to families who will spend the holidays at the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House near Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Her goal is $5,000, and she had $4,100 as of midweek. Every cent will go to the families, she said.

Cottage baking suits her because it’s flexible enough that she can go on field trips or to class parties with her kids once those things are happening again. She missed them when she was flying for the military.

She did, however, meet her husband on Air Force One, where he served with the military police. He also retired from the service, and now works as a military contractor. The couple live in Papillion.

She never wants a bricks-and-mortar store.

“Think of how many cupcakes or cakes you would have to make just to pay the rent, let alone the light bill,” she said.