A sweet cottage industry: Home bakers multiply on social media

Harman needs a gluten-free diet, so she also specializes in baked goods fitting that plan. For Thanksgiving, she’s offering packages of three different cupcakes for special diets: gluten-free, keto and dairy-free.

“They are really decadent,” she said. “I just got an order for a dairy-free first birthday cake.”

You can watch her create cakes in videos on her Facebook page.

It’s nice to have the extra money, because they’re a one-income family, she said.

She’s also happy to have a creative outlet. She and her husband are both violinists — she studied at the University of Oregon — but have little time to indulge that pleasure. Baking helps fill the void.

“On one hand, I’m a lot busier, but on the other hand, it’s nice to do something that’s expressive for me. This has been good personally.”

From Air Force One to a Papillion home kitchen

Jodi Jefferson has baked cakes for George and Laura Bush and Barack and Michelle Obama.

“My carrot cake is pretty famous,” she said. “I used to make that for the Bushes all the time.”