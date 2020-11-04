Amazon breaks ground on robotic fulfillment facility in Papillion

Amazon announced that Papillion will be home to its newest robotic fulfillment center during a virtual press conference on Oct. 27. Once fully operational, the facility could bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area with wages starting at $15 per hour.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was on hand to introduce Amazon during the press conference and praised the state’s “resilience and economic vitality.”

According to Alicia Boler, vice president of global customer fulfillment at Amazon, this is the company’s first fulfillment center in Nebraska.

“Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options,” said Boler.

Economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber, who evaluated the economic impact of the proposed site, said that the 1,000 jobs catalyzed by the project would help support an additional 603 workers in the community.