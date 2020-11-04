Amazon breaks ground on robotic fulfillment facility in Papillion

Amazon announced that Papillion will be home to its newest robotic fulfillment center during a virtual press conference on Oct. 27. Once fully operational, the facility could bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area with wages starting at $15 per hour.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was on hand to introduce Amazon during the press conference and praised the state’s “resilience and economic vitality.”
According to Alicia Boler, vice president of global customer fulfillment at Amazon, this is the company’s first fulfillment center in Nebraska.
“Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the Nebraska community with great delivery options,” said Boler.
Economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber, who evaluated the economic impact of the proposed site, said that the 1,000 jobs catalyzed by the project would help support an additional 603 workers in the community.
“Amazon has invested more than $96 million into Nebraska since 2010. Today’s groundbreaking shows a continued commitment to collaboration between Amazon, the State of Nebraska, Sarpy County and the City of Papillion,” said Andrew Rainbolt, executive director, Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.
The Chamber of Commerce also said that additional analysis of the project suggested the facility will add $203.9 million to the local economy each year. David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber called that number “significant.”
“Sarpy County is the fastest growing county in the state, and that doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a team effort that requires commitment from the state, the county and the economic development community,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Don Kelly.
Papillion Mayor David Black said many hands made Amazon’s decision to build their newest robotic-fulfillment center in Papillion possible, not the least of which was the city and surrounding area’s ability to meet both the rigorous demands of the facility’s build-out, as well as satisfy Amazon’s need for highly skilled workers.
“We are proud of the spirit of collaboration that brings new business to our community; and, we are equally proud of the talented workforce we have at our disposal to fill the technical positions Amazon provides,” Black said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!