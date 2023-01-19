Amazon fulfillment center opens after shorter-than-expected delay

Amazon has announced the opening of its first fulfillment center in Nebraska.

The facility, which has more than 1 million square feet of space, is now open in Papillion near Highway 370 and Highway 50.

It originally was slated to open in 2022. In July, officials announced that the project would be delayed until 2024.

At the time, a spokesman for the City of Papillion said Amazon officials informed the city’s mayor and council of the delay, citing supply chain issues.

An Amazon spokesman said Tuesday, Jan. 17, that officials are “always evaluating our network to ensure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners and drivers.” Those needs, he said, prompted the opening of the Papillion fulfillment center.

The fulfillment center currently employs about 300 people. Officials said in a news release that they’re still hiring and they expect the center to employ 1,000 workers.

They will work alongside robots to pick, pack and prepare items for delivery.

The Papillion fulfillment center is Amazon’s fifth location in the metro area. Other facilities include delivery stations in Papillion and Omaha, an Amazon Air Gateway at Eppley Airfield and a supplemental fulfillment center in Council Bluffs.

When the project was announced in fall 2020, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce estimated the facility would create a $203 million annual economic impact in the Omaha metro area.

According to Sarpy County records, land for the facility sold to an Amazon affiliate for $12.3 million.