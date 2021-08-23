Another section of 84th Street closing

The closure is expected to last for three weeks, according to a Sarpy County press release.

Drivers needing to go south on 84th Street should take Capehart Road east to 72nd Street, then south on 72nd Street to Platteview Road. Drivers who need to go north on 84th Street should take 72nd Street north to Capehart, then west on Capehart to 84th Street. Fairview Road should be used for local traffic only.