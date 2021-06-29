Area fireworks stands open

With fireworks sales underway in Papillion, La Vista and Springfield, consumers are being encouraged to get their favorites early.

News outlets from around the nation are reporting shortages in the Fourth of July favorites. Dan Williams, president of Wild Willy’s Fireworks in Springfield, said U.S. imports might be down by 40% to 50%.

Logistical problems are putting a strain on all U.S. businesses, he said. There is a lack of manpower at American ports to unload shipped products quickly, and limited available space to move freight by rail and truck.

“All this product is now coming into the United States, not just fireworks but every other item is hitting Long Beach in California,” Williams said. “They can’t get it unloaded. There is literally 50 to 60 container ships anchored out at sea, and they can’t get into the ports because they don’t have the manpower.

“Once they get unloaded, they can’t get on rail, but there’s no rail room. Once it gets to Kansas City, there’s no chassis room, because everyone is trying to move freight.”

Williams said in his capacity as both a wholesaler and retailer, Wild Willy’s will have enough in stock to keep their tents supplied.