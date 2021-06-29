Area fireworks stands open

With fireworks sales underway in Papillion, La Vista and Springfield, consumers are being encouraged to get their favorites early.
News outlets from around the nation are reporting shortages in the Fourth of July favorites. Dan Williams, president of Wild Willy’s Fireworks in Springfield, said U.S. imports might be down by 40% to 50%.
Logistical problems are putting a strain on all U.S. businesses, he said. There is a lack of manpower at American ports to unload shipped products quickly, and limited available space to move freight by rail and truck.
“All this product is now coming into the United States, not just fireworks but every other item is hitting Long Beach in California,” Williams said. “They can’t get it unloaded. There is literally 50 to 60 container ships anchored out at sea, and they can’t get into the ports because they don’t have the manpower.
“Once they get unloaded, they can’t get on rail, but there’s no rail room. Once it gets to Kansas City, there’s no chassis room, because everyone is trying to move freight.”
Williams said in his capacity as both a wholesaler and retailer, Wild Willy’s will have enough in stock to keep their tents supplied.
“We’ve got the depth. We may not have the width of product,” he said.
A representative from Papillion’s Bellino Fireworks also said they have enough supplies for Independence Day.
Papillion has 14 vendors for fireworks.
They can be sold from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day from now through July 4. Fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 3, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
Vendors include:
- American Legion Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St.
- Bellino Fireworks, 1218 N. Washington St.
- Echoes Softball, 1230 N. Washington St.
- First Lutheran Church, 332 N. Washington St.
- Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Ridge Drive & Cornhusker Road.
- Papillion-La Vista South Legion Baseball Club, Hickory Hills Plaza.
- Papillion-La Vista South Titan Band Boosters Club, Tara Plaza.
- Papillion-La Vista Spirit Football, 1419 Papillion Drive.
- Papillion-La Vista Optimist Club, 501 Olson Drive.
- Sarpy County Swim Club, 8525 S. 71st St.
- St. Columbkille Shepherds, 105 W. Centennial Road.
- Stannard Fireworks, S. 96th Street and W. Sixth Street.
- Tangier Shrine Center, 204 E. Lincoln St.
- Wellspring Church, 1111 Applewood Drive.
La Vista has seven vendors for fireworks. They can be sold from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from now to July 4. Fireworks can be discharged from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from now to July 2, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
Vendors include:
- Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11708 Emiline St.
- Cornerstone Church, 12501 W. Giles Road.
- La Vista Community Foundation, 8110 S. 84th St.
- La Vista Youth Baseball Association, 10763 Hillcrest Plaza.
- La Vista Youth & Community Betterment, 8124 S. 96th St.
- Papillion-La Vista Spirit Football, 7302 Harrison St.
- Papillion-La Vista Youth Athletic Association, 108th Street and Brentwood Drive.
Springfield has three vendors for fireworks. They can be sold and discharged from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 3, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
Vendors include:
- Kracklin Kirks Fireworks, 101 Main St.
- Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 750 Park Drive.
- Campus Life, Railroad and Main streets.