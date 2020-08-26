Boutique for little ones opening in Shadow Lake Towne Center

Ellie Raine Boutique, a new shop for babies and young children, is set to open in Shadow Lake Towne Center at the end of September.
Owner Elizabeth Hansen plans to stock locally made products, organic clothing, baby shower gifts and accessories. She said that Papillion seemed like a good fit for her business.
“This is one of the top places (in the metro area) for new families to be moving in, so I think eventually this will be a really great spot for a children’s boutique,” said Hansen.
The shop first opened online in June and Hansen hosts an Ellie Raine Boutique VIP Facebook group where she posts new products. Despite the challenges of starting a new business in the middle of a pandemic, she decided to open a brick-and-mortar store shortly after the launch of her online store.
“Let’s give Omaha a new baby boutique because there really aren’t any,” said Hansen. “They all shut down, you know.”
Another reason the Shadow Lake Towne Center appealed to Hansen was that the shopping district features other locally owned businesses. Not only is she committed to featuring products by Omaha-area artisans, she hopes that customers realize that Shadow Lake is a good place to buy local.
“More local vendors are moving into the Shadow Lake area and I think — a couple years from now — I think Shadow Lake is going to be it,” said Hansen.
A mother of three children who range in age from 19 months to seven years, Hansen said that her experiences as a parent “absolutely” inform her merchandise selections.
“My daughter, she’s 19 months,” said Hansen. “A lot of the things she wears are very trendy, but they’re not things that you typically find in a retail store.”
Her older two children are boys and Hansen said that finding fashionable outfits for boys can be even more difficult because shops often stock more items for little girls. Her goal is to have a balanced selection for both boys and girls. The design of the boutique will be gender neutral, in keeping with Hansen’s desire to cater to all children. There will be a teal color scheme and a black, industrial-looking pipe rack system.
The store will also feature organic products, which Hansen said are in demand. Those products generally come with a higher price tag and, while being “green” is growing in popularity, the boutique will also stock stylish merchandise at lower price points.
She said not all families can shell out $35 for an organic sleeper.
“I want to reach all price ranges for all income levels, for all families, so everyone can get something cute for their kids and not feel bad about it,” said Hansen.
The boutique will primarily carry clothing sizes from newborn up to size five, but the online store sells outfits up to a size 8. Hansen is looking forward to the fall merchandise that she’ll be stocking when the grand opening rolls around in September.
The exact opening date has not been announced because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed delivery of some products, especially from local suppliers of handmade goods.
“I’m excited. We’re going to have really big giveaways for the grand opening,” said Hansen. “I’m really excited about that. I love giving things away.”
To learn more about Ellie Raine Boutique, visit the website, ellie-raineboutique.com or follow the company Facebook page.
