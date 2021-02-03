Boys basketball: Monarchs riding four-game win streak

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs continue their impressive season stretch by picking up two more wins over the weekend against Omaha Bryan on Friday, Jan 29, and Millard South on Saturday, Jan 30.

Jumping all over the Bryan Bears, PLV cruised to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Bears in all four quarters. The Monarchs shot an exceptional 52% from three, led by Chase Lett who was 7/9 from beyond the arc. Lett finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Luke Lindenmeyer also had a big night against the Bears, going for 24 points and three boards while Kyle Ingwerson also chipped in 19 points and five rebounds. The Monarchs won easily on Friday night, 79-48.

Saturday night featured a matchup with the Millard South Patriots who have struggled as of late, losers of three in a row before visiting the Monarchs. The fortunes would not go the way of the Patriots as PLV held the lead for the majority of the game.

The Monarchs led by two points at the start of the fourth and outscored the Patriots 20-11 in the fourth to win 61-50 on their home court. Back-to-back threes from the Monarchs late in the fourth killed any potential Patriot comeback. Lindenmeyer continued his impressive weekend on Saturday with 18 points and eight boards, while Ingwerson went for 14 points and Joey Hylok went for 15.

