Boys Basketball: Monarchs top Titans 60-46

Friday night’s basketball action featured a cross-town rivalry with Papillion-La Vista hosting Papillion-La Vista South.

Both teams entered the contest coming off a loss as the Monarchs fell to Omaha Westside and the Titans lost to Millard West earlier in the week. Papillion-La Vista South jumped to a 10-7 lead over the Monarchs after one, but an explosive second quarter changed the Monarchs’ trajectory.

PLV outscored the Titans 23-13 in the second to give them a 30-23 lead on their home court at halftime. The Monarchs would continue to outscore the Titans throughout the second half and went on to win the match-up comfortably, 60-46.

All of the Monarchs’ scoring came from five players: Aidan Graham, Joey Hylok, Kyle Ingwerson, Chase Lett and Luke Lindenmeyer. Lindenmeyer led the way with 19 points, not missing a single shot on the night, three rebounds and two assists. Lett poured in 18 points of his own, three boards and two assists as well.

The Monarchs would take their rivalry win into the next night as they would get another win over a scrappy Omaha North team in a close one, 69-65, on Jan 23.

The Titans only featured two-scorers in double digits as Daniel Brocaille had 17 and Danair Dempsey had 11, they also combined for nine rebounds and three assists on Friday. PLVS was on a two-game skid before beating Gretna 56-50 on Saturday.