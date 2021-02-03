 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball: Titans drop two in a row, now below .500
Titans’ Danair Dempsey (No. 30) puts up a floater over Westside’s Reggie Thomas (No. 11) in Friday night’s matchup.

 Justin Kies

After losing to a tough Creighton Prep squad on Jan. 27, Papillion-La Vista South dropped an away game to Omaha Westside Jan. 29, 62-46.

The Titans were overwhelmed by the Jays as they only managed to put up 14 total points in the first half and trailed at halftime 22-14. Prep continued to dominate in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 28-15 for a comfortable 50-29 lead heading into the fourth. PLVS was able to produce a big fourth quarter but the deficit was too much to overcome, Prep went on to win 66-54.

Friday night yielded similar results as the Titans dropped another game to Omaha Westside. The Titans looked poised to run away with this one as they opened the game up with an 11-0 scoring run and lead in the first quarter. Westside then answered with a run of their own, scoring 17 straight points to close the quarter and lead 17-11.

A sluggish second quarter allowed Westside to grow their lead to 30-23 before heading into halftime. The Titans’ second-half woes continued on Friday as they only managed seven total points in the entire fourth quarter, the Warriors went on to win handsomely, 62-46.

Danair Dempsey and Daniel Brocaille were the leading scorers for the Titans, both contributing 12 points.

Brocaille also had nine rebounds and Dempsey finished with a double-double as he snagged 11 boards.

The Titans now fall to 8-9 on the year and currently ride a two-game skid, their next game will be at home against an appealing Bellevue East team on Friday.

