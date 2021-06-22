'Bugs' an economic threat and opportunity

To preserve and improve the state’s public and economic health, Nebraska should consider changing its’ identity from being “the Bugeaters” to “the Bugkillers,” according to a state economic leader.
At last Tuesday’s State of the County Zoom conference, sponsored by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone said the biggest economic threat of the 21st century comes down to bugs, both medical and in the cyber-realm.
“My suspicion is that with the lack of vaccine distribution globally, we are not anywhere near done with variants as long as people travel. We are likely to have more of these kinds of events,” Sloan said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But, if you are reading a lot recently about cybersecurity bugs — and the fact that entire industries and certain segments and regions are being taken down by cybersecurity bugs — I don’t think this trend is going to stop anytime soon.”
Recent, high-profile ransomware attacks on JBS meat processing and Colonial Pipeline have raised concerns worldwide. With the world’s dependence on digital infrastructure, Sloan said Nebraska must get cybersecurity “right.”
“I think going forward, Nebraska really needs to focus on a couple big opportunities related to being the best bug killers in the world,” he said. “Whether it is the medical research we do at UNMC, or whether it’s building the world’s greatest cybersecurity network right there in Sarpy County, which would make sense.”
Sloan’s comments at the Zoom meeting focused on what a post-COVID economic recovery might look like locally. He said Nebraska’s economy was more resilient than many other states, with agriculture, manufacturing and financial service sectors doing “fairly well” during the pandemic.
However, he said he suspects when the COVID-era data is studied, it will show a loss of 3% to 5% of Nebraska’s economic capacity in workforce and production. Compounded over the next decade, it has “a significant effect on what the growth curve would have been.”
“What’s most important now is for Nebraska to start thinking about a bigger agenda going into 2022. A true, economic growth agenda. Instead of ‘what are the 100 things we can do?,’ what are five or six or seven big things we can do that would have a big impact?,” Sloan said.
Taking advantage of “bug killing” is one short-term, high-impact step towards an economic recovery that would “allow us to build the kinds of jobs and opportunities to attract and retain people for the next decade or two.”
He said attracting new people and businesses includes reorienting a community’s appeal to younger workers with entertainment, housing, childcare and facilities being as important as infrastructure. Creating the right “workforce eco-system” appeals to the rising tide of remote workers as well.
“I’m 63. I am not the economic future of this state,” Sloan said. “I am the economic future of a retirement home in Scottsbluff.”
The business sector must also have greater interaction in communities, particularly local schools and colleges, to link students and their parents to careers available locally.
“Those are areas that are naturals for our state, and we can lead,” he said. “If we do a lot of these big things, I couldn’t be more confident in Nebraska, more than any other state. We have this tremendous opportunity, but we’ve got to start making some moves in the next 24 months.”
Big projects are underway, said Don Kelly, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. In the first quarter of 2021, there were more than $700 million in new building permit valuations (most from Amazon and Google projects.) Kelly also cited the progress of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.
“This partnership between the five cities and Sarpy County is not only innovative, but it’s the first of its kind in Nebraska and probably the Midwest,” Kelly said. “We took six separate entities and molded them into one combined force to achieve sewer infrastructure growth in the southern half of the county.”
When complete, new sewer infrastructure and the Connect Sarpy road projects could lead to an additional $3 billion in economic activity.