'Bugs' an economic threat and opportunity

To preserve and improve the state’s public and economic health, Nebraska should consider changing its’ identity from being “the Bugeaters” to “the Bugkillers,” according to a state economic leader.

At last Tuesday’s State of the County Zoom conference, sponsored by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone said the biggest economic threat of the 21st century comes down to bugs, both medical and in the cyber-realm.

“My suspicion is that with the lack of vaccine distribution globally, we are not anywhere near done with variants as long as people travel. We are likely to have more of these kinds of events,” Sloan said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But, if you are reading a lot recently about cybersecurity bugs — and the fact that entire industries and certain segments and regions are being taken down by cybersecurity bugs — I don’t think this trend is going to stop anytime soon.”

Recent, high-profile ransomware attacks on JBS meat processing and Colonial Pipeline have raised concerns worldwide. With the world’s dependence on digital infrastructure, Sloan said Nebraska must get cybersecurity “right.”