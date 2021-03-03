Buildertrend expands, jobs coming to metro area

“Our industry is one of the fastest growing in the U.S., yet it lags in digital innovation and relies on antiquated project management systems to overcome a complex value chain and fragmented contractor ecosystem,” Houghton said. “This acquisition, together with continued support from our best-in-class set of enterprise software investors, positions Buildertrend to significantly expand our market share and continue delivering innovative, value-added solutions that improve client success and efficiency.”

Houghton said the acquisition will lead to the hiring of about 75 to 100 jobs, most of those in the greater Omaha metro area. Buildertrend’s office is located at 118th and I streets in Omaha, with about 550 of its current 750 team members living in the metro area.

Buildertrend was ranked the best place to work in Omaha by Baird Holm LLP and program sponsor the Greater Omaha Chamber in 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.