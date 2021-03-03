Buildertrend expands, jobs coming to metro area

Buildertrend, the leading provider of cloud-based constuction management software for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, announced the acquisition of competitor CoConstruct, a complimentary provider of construction project management software for the residential construction industry, on Feb. 23.
Funding for the acquisition is provided by a growth investment in Buildertrend by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and HGGC. Existing CoConstruct investor Serent Capital is reinvesting in the combined company.
Buildertrend co-founder and co-CEO Dan Houghton will lead the combined company, and CoConstruct founder Donny Wyatt will serve as an advisor to lead integration efforts.
This transaction makes Buildertrend the largest construction management software dedicated to empowering independent and custom homebuilders, contractors and remodelers with the tools to better coordinate projects, control finances and communicate with clients and crews.
The integrated, SaaS-enabled platform offers flexible project management, bookkeeping, supplies procurement, customer engagement, and payments services to alleviate the most common pain points that lead to costly, uncoordinated projects and dissatisfied clients. The combined business served 23,000 clients, over 1.1 million users and facilitated over $200 billion in annual construction project value in 2020.
“Our industry is one of the fastest growing in the U.S., yet it lags in digital innovation and relies on antiquated project management systems to overcome a complex value chain and fragmented contractor ecosystem,” Houghton said. “This acquisition, together with continued support from our best-in-class set of enterprise software investors, positions Buildertrend to significantly expand our market share and continue delivering innovative, value-added solutions that improve client success and efficiency.”
Houghton said the acquisition will lead to the hiring of about 75 to 100 jobs, most of those in the greater Omaha metro area. Buildertrend’s office is located at 118th and I streets in Omaha, with about 550 of its current 750 team members living in the metro area.
Buildertrend was ranked the best place to work in Omaha by Baird Holm LLP and program sponsor the Greater Omaha Chamber in 2020.