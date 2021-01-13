Caitlyn Ryan scores 16 in Papillion-La Vista's win over Bellevue East

A balanced scoring effort led to victory Friday night for Papillion-La Vista.

Four players finished in double figures as the host Monarchs posted a 58-49 girls basketball win over Bellevue East. Papio moved to 5-4 while the Chieftains fell to 6-4.

Caitlyn Ryan led the way with 16 and Brooklyn Wrice chipped in 14. Jenna Hoelscher and Anna Fitzgerald each scored 13.

“Bellevue East is definitely an improved team,” Monarchs coach Josh Siske said. “Two of their top players have been on the varsity for three years so they know what to do.”

Both teams are going through a transition season. Papio is carrying on without graduated high scorers Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while Bellevue East has no seniors on its roster.

The Chieftains also were playing without leading scorer Mya Skoff, the team’s point guard.

“We knew they’re a team that can score,” Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. “We tried to make them work for every shot.”

The Monarchs can indeed score, as evidenced by their 72-71 loss to third-ranked Fremont last month. The teams combined for a state-record 27 3-pointers, with Papio knocking down 14.