Caitlyn Ryan scores 16 in Papillion-La Vista's win over Bellevue East

A balanced scoring effort led to victory Friday night for Papillion-La Vista.
Four players finished in double figures as the host Monarchs posted a 58-49 girls basketball win over Bellevue East. Papio moved to 5-4 while the Chieftains fell to 6-4.
Caitlyn Ryan led the way with 16 and Brooklyn Wrice chipped in 14. Jenna Hoelscher and Anna Fitzgerald each scored 13.
“Bellevue East is definitely an improved team,” Monarchs coach Josh Siske said. “Two of their top players have been on the varsity for three years so they know what to do.”
Both teams are going through a transition season. Papio is carrying on without graduated high scorers Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while Bellevue East has no seniors on its roster.
The Chieftains also were playing without leading scorer Mya Skoff, the team’s point guard.
“We knew they’re a team that can score,” Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. “We tried to make them work for every shot.”
The Monarchs can indeed score, as evidenced by their 72-71 loss to third-ranked Fremont last month. The teams combined for a state-record 27 3-pointers, with Papio knocking down 14.
Siske’s squad only hit four shots from behind the arc Friday but made up for it at the free-throw line. The Monarchs sank 22 of 30 foul shots while the Chieftains were 5 of 11.
“Even when the game got close, we kept pushing it,” Siske said. “We always want to stay aggressive.”
Papio led 14-8 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Monarchs never trailed in the second half though Bellevue East closed to 41-38 after consecutive 3-pointers by Baylee Egan and Caitlyn Conover.
A layup by Fitzgerald and a pair of free throws by Ryan stretched the Monarchs’ lead back to seven. Papio sank 9 of 11 free throws in the final period to secure the win.
Junior Riley Jensen led the Chieftains with 15 points while freshman Amy Hardimon had 13. Egan had nine points and yanked down a game-high 14 rebounds.
“We’re still taking it one day at a time,” Wilson said. “I think our future looks pretty bright so long as we keep making progress.”
Bellevue East (6-4)..............8 11 13 17—49
Papillion-La Vista (5-4).....14 11 16 17—58
BE: Hattie Baird 6, Amy Hardimon 13, Riley Jensen 15, Mackenzie Reimer 3, Baylee Egan 9, Caitlyn Conover 3.
PLV: Jenna Hoelscher 13, Anna Fitzgerald 13, Brooklyn Wrice 14, Maggie Vasa 2, Caitlyn Ryan 16.
