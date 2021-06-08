Campus Notes

The following Kansas State University students have earned spring 2021 semester honors:
La Vista: Benjamin Fulton, William Imig.
Papillion: Alexander Anderson, Julia Pechar, Margaret Phillips, Madison Weichel, Marisa Weichel.
These students earned a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following high school students have been awarded 2021 National Merit Scholarships:
National Merit University of Nebraska-Lincoln Scholarships
Papillion-LaVista South High School:
Ellenna M. Divingnzzo of Bellevue. Probable career field: Software Engineering.
Central High School, Omaha:
Carolyn G. Dillman of Papillion. Probable career field: Biological Engineering.
Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha:
Michael Lukaszewicz of La Vista. Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering.
National Merit Creighton University Scholarship
Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha:
Maximus S. Lauritsen of Papillion. Probable career field: Neuroscience.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Alyssa Hernandes, of Papillion, is a member of Washburn University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Hernandes graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology.
Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the Spring 2021 semester. Sydney Fitzgibbons, of Papillion, is one of more than 600 students who qualified for the President’s List. Washburn University also announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List honorees. Dean’s List honorees include: Alyssa Hernandes of Papillion; Chloe Paschal of Papillion.
Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Graduates from Papillion included: Katelyn Griger, doctor of veterinary medicine, veterinary medicine; Meagan Richard, bachelor of science, elementary education, cum laude; Morgan Satterlee, bachelor of science, kinesiology and health.
More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students included: Nolan John Stengel of La Vista, 4, electrical engineering; Turner M. Anderson of Papillion, 4, animal science; Katelyn Carolann Griger of Papillion, 4, veterinary medicine; Brett Christopher Homme of Papillion, 4, veterinary medicine; Katherine Erin Howser of Papillion, 4, veterinary medicine; Alison Legett of Papillion, 4, veterinary medicine; Meagan Kay Richard of Papillion, 4, elementary education; Jacob Lewis Roum of Papillion, 4, aerospace engineering; Morgan K. Satterlee of Papillion, 4, kinesiology and health; and James Bracken Stultz of Papillion, 2, pre-architecture.