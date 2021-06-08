Campus Notes

Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha:

Maximus S. Lauritsen of Papillion. Probable career field: Neuroscience.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Alyssa Hernandes, of Papillion, is a member of Washburn University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Hernandes graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology.

Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the Spring 2021 semester. Sydney Fitzgibbons, of Papillion, is one of more than 600 students who qualified for the President’s List. Washburn University also announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List honorees. Dean’s List honorees include: Alyssa Hernandes of Papillion; Chloe Paschal of Papillion.

Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Graduates from Papillion included: Katelyn Griger, doctor of veterinary medicine, veterinary medicine; Meagan Richard, bachelor of science, elementary education, cum laude; Morgan Satterlee, bachelor of science, kinesiology and health.