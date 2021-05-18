Campus Notes

Sullivan Jones of Papillion has been named to Chadron State College’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List by meeting the requirements for the Dean’s List earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Travis James Schwartz of Papillion was among 18 members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions May 7 and 8. Schwartz was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on May 7.

University of Nebraska at Omaha students Jaclyn Gibbons of La Vista, Jennifer Murray of Papillion, and Nina Todero of Papillion were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.