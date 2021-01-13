CASA seeks volunteers

Sarpy County is seeking volunteers for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

Volunteers are trained and paired with a child in the foster care system, meeting with the child and advocating for their best interests.

CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old and commit to at least one year of advocacy.

The next CASA training class begins Feb. 8. The virtual classes run for five weeks and meet on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m.

To fill out an application, visit sarpycasa.com and download the application, returning it to the CASA office via email, fax or in person.

With questions visit sarpycasa.com, call 402-593-2259 or email casa@sarpy.com.

