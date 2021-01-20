Catching up on movies: 'Soul' not just for jazz fans

Any further details would delve into spoiler territory but this movie has a darker and more adult theme than the typical animated film.

I am sure kids under the age of 12 would get tons of joy watching this film because there are cute moments spread throughout the movie to balance out the adult themes.

Earlier I said I am not a jazz fan, but this movie made me reconsider the jazz genre. The soundtrack is by far my favorite part of the movie and kept me enthralled and invested in every scene.

This movie will hit adults in the face and make them reflect on their legacy and its lasting impact.

“Soul” reminds the audience that life is short and I found part of it inspirational, almost as if this animated movie is telling me and other viewers to find purpose in life.

“Soul” eventually turns away from the boundless possibilities of its spiritual concepts and tries to focus on Joe, who needs to learn the value of existence beyond achieving his wildest hopes.

Life is more than the end goal and what this movie is trying to tell the audience is that life is more about an individual than a certain end point. I think the movie is trying to say there is danger in putting one’s entire being into one goal.