Catching up on movies: 'Soul' not just for jazz fans

I am not the biggest fan of jazz music. In fact, I do not have any songs resembling jazz on my Spotify account at all.
But with limited entertainment options at my disposal and a seemingly endless amount of time to fill, I decided to turn on Disney+ to watch Pixar’s latest animated film, “Soul.”
“Soul” deals with adult themes such as finding one’s life’s purpose, death and the afterlife and takes a deep dive into metaphysics.
The emotional depth of this movie should come as no surprise to those who were fans of Pixar’s other animated hit “Up,” a film that requires me to bring in a box of tissues with me for every viewing.
Pixar is increasingly becoming a studio that blends the animated medium and themes that are not typically covered in a children’s movie.
Perhaps Pixar is turning a new leaf to appeal to a broader audience while still maintaining that mystical quality that draws in children like the pied piper.
“Soul” introduces Pixar’s first Black lead in Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a music teacher who longs to be a jazz musician. It follows Joe as the down-on-his-luck music teacher gets a big break at a jazz club.
As he prepares for the gig, his life is cut shockingly short. We watch as Joe, who wants nothing more than to get his life back to live out his dream, is paired with a bratty “unborn” soul (Tina Fey) who has the ability to go to Earth but doesn’t want to take the trip because she can’t see the point in living.
Any further details would delve into spoiler territory but this movie has a darker and more adult theme than the typical animated film.
I am sure kids under the age of 12 would get tons of joy watching this film because there are cute moments spread throughout the movie to balance out the adult themes.
Earlier I said I am not a jazz fan, but this movie made me reconsider the jazz genre. The soundtrack is by far my favorite part of the movie and kept me enthralled and invested in every scene.
This movie will hit adults in the face and make them reflect on their legacy and its lasting impact.
“Soul” reminds the audience that life is short and I found part of it inspirational, almost as if this animated movie is telling me and other viewers to find purpose in life.
“Soul” eventually turns away from the boundless possibilities of its spiritual concepts and tries to focus on Joe, who needs to learn the value of existence beyond achieving his wildest hopes.
Life is more than the end goal and what this movie is trying to tell the audience is that life is more about an individual than a certain end point. I think the movie is trying to say there is danger in putting one’s entire being into one goal.
I liked how the movie made souls a smaller version of a person’s actual life and just reinforced the idea of how small we humans are in the grand scheme of things.
Of course, I could be looking too deep in the movie and I might be giving Pixar too much credit. The audience could certainly take this movie at face value and just smile at a talking cat and adorable-looking souls.
I appreciate “Soul” trying to be more deep than the average animated film but I can’t help but feel the message will be lost on a majority of viewers.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Soul” earns four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a solid film, albeit with some confusing messaging that might turn off some families from watching it altogether.