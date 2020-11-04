Cathie and John Fullenkamp named Reflection Award honorees

Cathie and John Fullenkamp will receive the Reflection Award at the Midlands Community Foundation’s 2021 Reflection Ball on March 27, 2021, at the Embassy Suites in La Vista.
Each year Midlands Community Foundation honors an individual or individuals who have contributed significantly to Sarpy and Cass counties and the mission of the Foundation with its Reflection Award.
John Fullenkamp graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1970 and is admitted to practice law in Nebraska and Iowa (inactive). Celebrating his 50th anniversary of practicing law, John is an attorney specializing in real estate with the firm of Fullenkamp, Jobeun, Johnson & Beller. He represents or has represented numerous commercial, office, industrial and residential developments in Sarpy County.
John is a Nebraska Bar Association Fellow and has served on several charitable, religious and civic boards throughout his career. He was recognized by Creighton University for his contribution to the acquisition and development of the university’s East Campus. John also has been recognized as the Best Lawyers in America publication’s 2006 Nebraska Lawyer of the Year and is a member of the Metropolitan Omaha Home Builders and CRE Commercial Real Estate Halls of Fame.
Cathie is a graduate of the College of St. Mary with a degree in Medical Technology. She spent 19 years of employment at Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Cathie also served in a support capacity for Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, Mercy High School and the Westside Community Schools Special Education Programs and Activities. She spent most of her time rearing their five children while giving back to the community, most notably to Mosaic, where their oldest daughter who is developmentally disabled lives.
John and Cathie have been married for 50 years. Their other children and spouses are: Dr. Mark Fullenkamp, and his wife Genevieve, RN; Dr. Michael Fullenkamp and his wife, Sally, Pharm. D.; Beth Fullenkamp Hix and her husband Jeremy; and Dr. Lynn Fullenkamp. John and Cathie also have six grandchildren.
“We are pleased to present Cathie and John Fullenkamp with our 2021 Reflection Award,” said Tonee Gay, Executive Director. “With Cathie’s commitment and dedication to charitable organizations and John’s untiring support and work with SIDs, they have helped our two communities, Sarpy and Cass, flourish. They have been extremely instrumental in much of the growth, particularly in Sarpy County, and we are glad to recognize them for their efforts.”
Honorary Chairs for the event are Tammy and John Winkler. John is General Manager of the Papio- Missouri River Natural Resources District and Tammy is a credit analyst for DXC Technology. John and Tammy live in Cedar Creek, Nebraska, and have four children.
“We are looking forward to working with Tammy and John and the Reflection Ball Committee to plan and carry out a successful event so that we can continue to provide financial support to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services within Sarpy and Cass counties,” Gay said.
The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars to many worthy organizations with an emphasis toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development and human services.
