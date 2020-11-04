Cathie and John Fullenkamp named Reflection Award honorees

John and Cathie have been married for 50 years. Their other children and spouses are: Dr. Mark Fullenkamp, and his wife Genevieve, RN; Dr. Michael Fullenkamp and his wife, Sally, Pharm. D.; Beth Fullenkamp Hix and her husband Jeremy; and Dr. Lynn Fullenkamp. John and Cathie also have six grandchildren.

“We are pleased to present Cathie and John Fullenkamp with our 2021 Reflection Award,” said Tonee Gay, Executive Director. “With Cathie’s commitment and dedication to charitable organizations and John’s untiring support and work with SIDs, they have helped our two communities, Sarpy and Cass, flourish. They have been extremely instrumental in much of the growth, particularly in Sarpy County, and we are glad to recognize them for their efforts.”

Honorary Chairs for the event are Tammy and John Winkler. John is General Manager of the Papio- Missouri River Natural Resources District and Tammy is a credit analyst for DXC Technology. John and Tammy live in Cedar Creek, Nebraska, and have four children.

“We are looking forward to working with Tammy and John and the Reflection Ball Committee to plan and carry out a successful event so that we can continue to provide financial support to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services within Sarpy and Cass counties,” Gay said.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars to many worthy organizations with an emphasis toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development and human services.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.