City of La Vista hosting a drive-thru Halloween safe night
City of La Vista hosting a drive-thru Halloween safe night

Peyson Barrows digs through a cauldron of prizes at La Vista’s Halloween safe night in 2019. This year, the event will be socially distanced.

 Papillion Times file photo

The City of La Vista is hosting its annual Halloween safe night on Oct 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 this year’s event will be a drive-thru experience and families will not need to leave their cars.

Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont said that children will receive a “phenomenal treat bag” with candy and other trinkets in place of traditional trick-or-treating. Vehicles will enter the parking lot from the 81st Street side of city hall and the community center. They will weave through the parking lot where there will be decorations and costumed characters and will exit onto Park View Boulevard.

Beaumont said that it was important to provide a Halloween event this year because other programs have been cancelled and this was a safe way to do something fun for the community.

