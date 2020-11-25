City of La Vista plans holiday events

It is officially holiday season and La Vista is preparing for a slate of events that have been adapted in response to the coronavirus.

Those interested will be able to drop off letters to Santa Claus at a mailbox located at Santa’s Workshop, 8305 Park View Blvd.

If letters are dropped off by Dec. 15 those who sent a letter will get a response from Santa.

La Vista residents should be ready to channel their inner Clark Griswold as the city will be having a ‘Light Up the Night’ holiday decorating contest.

La Vista residents can get creative this holiday season and decorate a window in their house or apartment.

Residents can submit a picture of their display, or nominate a friend or neighbor who they think deserves some recognition.

The City of La Vista will select a winner, who will get a prize.

Throughout the month of December, the City of La Vista will host virtual holiday story times that will be posted on the city’s website or its social media channels. Santa will come to La Vista early on Nov. 29, 3 to 5 p.m., starting west of 84th Street from 3 to 5 p.m. and east of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m.