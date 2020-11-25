 Skip to main content
City of La Vista plans holiday events
Santa Claus took a tour through La Vista during the city’s 2019 holiday season kickoff festivities.

It is officially holiday season and La Vista is preparing for a slate of events that have been adapted in response to the coronavirus.

Those interested will be able to drop off letters to Santa Claus at a mailbox located at Santa’s Workshop, 8305 Park View Blvd.

If letters are dropped off by Dec. 15 those who sent a letter will get a response from Santa.

La Vista residents should be ready to channel their inner Clark Griswold as the city will be having a ‘Light Up the Night’ holiday decorating contest.

La Vista residents can get creative this holiday season and decorate a window in their house or apartment.

Residents can submit a picture of their display, or nominate a friend or neighbor who they think deserves some recognition.

The City of La Vista will select a winner, who will get a prize.

Throughout the month of December, the City of La Vista will host virtual holiday story times that will be posted on the city’s website or its social media channels. Santa will come to La Vista early on Nov. 29, 3 to 5 p.m., starting west of 84th Street from 3 to 5 p.m. and east of 84th Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Santa’s route can be found online at cityoflavista.org/2001/santas-sleigh-ride.

The City of La Vista will host virtual tree lighting via Facebook live on Nov. 30 at 5:45 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.

Civic Center Park is being turned into a winter wonderland filled with holiday cutouts, Santa’s sleigh, light decorations and several other holiday related activities.

The wonderland will be open all December long.

On Dec. 8 and 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa and his reindeer will be at the wonderland.

The city is still monitoring the pandemic and these events might need to adjust. Those interested in attending any of these events should check the city’s website for any updates.

