College Notes
Soucie

Emilee Soucie of Papillion delivered a commencement address, Nov. 20 at Wayne State College.

Emilee Soucie of Papillion delivered a commencement address, Nov. 20. Soucie is graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a special education generalist K-6 endorsement. She is the daughter of Joseph and Lorri Soucie of Papillion.

Soucie made the dean’s list while a student at WSC. A recipient of the Wilson Family Student Teacher Scholarship, she was also inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education; Alpha Sigma Lambda, the international honor society for adult students; and Phi Kappa Phi national honor society.

She was an EduCat Peer Mentor, played intramural sports, served as president of Kappa Delta Pi, president of Alpha Sigma Lambda, and was a substitute teacher in Wayne State’s Northeast Nebraska Teacher Academy.

Soucie’s aunt, Geralynn Brandt, attended WSC from 1978 to 1982 and played basketball and softball for the Wildcats.

Soucie has accepted a position as a full-time special education teacher with Papillion La Vista Community Schools at Walnut Creek Elementary.

