Community Calendar 7/28 to 8/4

• Where tomorrow’s gold buckle winners start today! Bring the little ones and watch them try their hand as they hold onto their little hats while riding some of the fiercest, and fluffiest, sheep in the business! A $12 Extreme Bull Riding ticket is required for viewing. Mutton Busters will receive a free ticket, compliments of the Sarpy County Ag Society.

7 p. m. — Open Truck & Tractor Pull (Motor Sports Complex)

• One of the early draws of the fair is this open truck and tractor pull! This pull WILL NOT include garden tractors. This will be farm tractors and open pickup classes. General Admission: $10.

8 p.m. — Extreme Bull Riding (Rodeo Arena)

• See the wildest riders and the most powerful bulls at this event, sanctioned by the Double S Bull Company — the longest running and most awarded Bull Riding Tour ever! Tickets: $12.

Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. The macaroons are to die for! The festivities start at 5 p.m.

Do you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar? Email us details at adam.branting @papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication.

