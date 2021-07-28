Community Calendar 7/28 to 8/4

Wednesday, July 28
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Have you tried the sweet corn? The festivities start at 5 p.m.
Thursday,July 29
Grab a few friends and test your knowledge during La Vista’s Thirsty Thursday Trivia contest at Lucky Bucket Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Teams of up to four people are allowed for this pub trivia, and the top three teams will go home with some sweet prizes! This event is for folks 21-years and over. Lucky Bucket is located at 11941 Centennial Rd. in La Vista.
Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30
The Papillion La Vista Arts Network (PLAN), a non-profit organization providing a theater experience for Sarpy County’s elementary and middle school students, presents The Accidental Papillion Teen Time Travel: A Papillion 150 Musical. Step back in time with six stories of Papillion’s history with a wily janitor, a printing press and a Walkman. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Papillion Landing. Free Admission.
Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31
Papillion’s Party in the Park celebrates July as National Parks and Recreation month. Join your friends and neighbors for fun, games and activities at Glenwood Hills Park on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Tara Hills Park on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
It’s Starlight Movie Night at SumTur Amphitheater this Saturday, with a free showing of “Jumanji — The Next Level” at dusk. Enjoy the summer while it lasts!
Tuesday, August 3
At 6 p.m., the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission sponsors a Community Fishing Event at Halleck Lake Park in Papillion. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer, where loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available free to participants. This is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or have not fished for years to learn. All participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license (go to the OutdoorNebraska.org website for permits).
Wednesday, August 4
Finally, the 84th Sarpy County Fair begins its first day of activities in Springfield. Come early and stay late for all the 4H contests, carnival rides, tractor pulls, music and everything else.
Wednesday’s events include:
8 a.m. — 11 a.m. — 4-H Swine check-in
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Showmanship
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Cavy Table Show
9 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Showmanship
9:30 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Table Show
9:30 a.m. — 4-H Cavy Showmanship
10 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Table Show
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — 4-H Sheep & Goat check-in
11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — 4-H Beef & Bucket Calf check-in
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Tractor Driving Contest (North Lot)
3:30 p.m. — 5:30 pm — Open Truck & Tractor Pull weigh-in (Motor Sports Complex Scale)
5 p.m. — 4-H Opening Ceremonies
5:30 p.m. — 4-H Building opens to the public
5:30 p.m. — 6:15 pm — Mutton Bustin’ registration
• Registration is in the northeast corner of the Rodeo Arena, open to the first 60 kids. Riders must be at least 3-years-old and weigh less than 60 pounds.
6 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Show (Open Air)
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Buildings open to public
6 p.m. — 11 p.m. — Carnival open (6 pm — 10 pm $25 wristbands, unlimited rides)
6 p.m. — 1 a.m. — Beer Garden open
6:30 pm — 7:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena)
• Where tomorrow’s gold buckle winners start today! Bring the little ones and watch them try their hand as they hold onto their little hats while riding some of the fiercest, and fluffiest, sheep in the business! A $12 Extreme Bull Riding ticket is required for viewing. Mutton Busters will receive a free ticket, compliments of the Sarpy County Ag Society.
7 p. m. — Open Truck & Tractor Pull (Motor Sports Complex)
• One of the early draws of the fair is this open truck and tractor pull! This pull WILL NOT include garden tractors. This will be farm tractors and open pickup classes. General Admission: $10.
8 p.m. — Extreme Bull Riding (Rodeo Arena)
• See the wildest riders and the most powerful bulls at this event, sanctioned by the Double S Bull Company — the longest running and most awarded Bull Riding Tour ever! Tickets: $12.
