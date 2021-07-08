Community Calendar

Friday, July 9

The party band Red Delicious will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Papillion’s Shadow Lake, 72nd Street and Highway 370. Free admission. Blanket or lawn chairs suggested. Food and beverages are available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. Cash only.

A movie under the stars! A showing of “Croods 2” will be the outdoor movie at 9 p.m. at the La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd. Bring chairs and blankets as well as snacks and drinks.

Saturday, July 10

Sponsored by the Stronger Families Church, the third annual Praise in the Park encourages people to get out of the house and enjoy spirit lifting music, great laughs and a free movie at the Papillion City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets. Face painting, hotdogs, sodas, and cotton candy! Worship at 6 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m.

A free showing of the “Onward” movie at the SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 So. 108th St., at dusk.

Wednesday, July 14