Community Calendar

Friday, July 9
The party band Red Delicious will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Papillion’s Shadow Lake, 72nd Street and Highway 370. Free admission. Blanket or lawn chairs suggested. Food and beverages are available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. Cash only.
A movie under the stars! A showing of “Croods 2” will be the outdoor movie at 9 p.m. at the La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd. Bring chairs and blankets as well as snacks and drinks.
Saturday, July 10
Sponsored by the Stronger Families Church, the third annual Praise in the Park encourages people to get out of the house and enjoy spirit lifting music, great laughs and a free movie at the Papillion City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets. Face painting, hotdogs, sodas, and cotton candy! Worship at 6 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m.
A free showing of the “Onward” movie at the SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 So. 108th St., at dusk.
Wednesday, July 14
The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce sponsors “Ambassador Blaster” get-togethers to support locally owned business in our community. Stop by Pint Nine, 10411 Portal Road, #104 in La Vista from 3 to 5 p.m. and make a purchase to show your appreciation.
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park at Washington and Lincoln streets will include a variety of arts and crafts. The market begins at 5 p.m.
