Community calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 8
Did you not see the huge article on the front page about the Sarpy County Fair? How did you miss that? If you can’t find something fun, educational or exciting to do in Springfield this week, I don’t know what to tell you. Go anyway. Pet a fuzzy, wuzzy sheep. It is quite relaxing.
Friday, Aug. 6
There is plenty to do on Friday, including the La Vista Salute to Summer starting at 3 p.m. at La Vista City Hall. Get the rundown on Salute to Summer elsewhere in this paper.
However, should you need something more enticing for your palate, head to the Heights Draft Room in La Vista from 5 to 8 p.m. for Friday Night Food Truck with Kurry-N-More. With some of the best Indian Fusion you can get, stop in and grab some of their amazing Tikka Tacos and a great local beer. Because, frankly, man cannot live on funnel cake alone. Besides, fireworks don’t start until 9:30 p.m. The Heights Draft Room is located at 7861 Main St., Suite H, in La Vista.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Are the youngins bouncing off the walls with Olympic fever? Is your eight-year-old trying to pole vault over the swing set with a garden rake? Have no fear. Papillion Recreation and the Papillion Triathlon Club have teamed up to give kids the opportunity to complete a triathlon while having lots of fun in a safe environment. The Last Try at Summer Triathlon is an introduction to triathlons for kids six to 14. The event is not timed, and all racers will receive a finishing medal and an event shirt. To join in, head to the Papio Bay Aquatic Center (815 East Halleck Street in Papillion) early on Saturday morning. Check-in is 7:15 to 8:15 a.m., with the races starting at 8:30 a.m. Ages 6 to 11 will compete in a 50-meter swim, a one-mile bike race, and a half-mile run. Ages 12 to 14 will compete in a 50-meter swim, a two-mile bike race, and a one mile run.
Come meet Brynnleigh Weaver, Girl Scout Gold Award recipient for her STEM-for-All project done in collaboration with Papillion Public Library. Brynnleigh created STEM kits that all children can play with at Sump Memorial Library. Come hear a story and do a fun STEM activity on Saturday at 10 a.m. Feel free to stick around and ask Brynnleigh questions about STEM or Girl Scouts. Learn more about Brynnleigh and her STEM kits in this edition of the Papillion Times.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Brownies Watering Hole and Graley’s Creamery present the 10th Annual Papillion Car Show on Sunday at noon. Located in downtown Papillion on Second Street, bring your 1972 or older car to display. $15 car pre-registration fee. The first 50 entries get a special dash plaque. Trophies and awards are at 4 p.m. There will be a beer garden, ice cream, food, raffle, music, and lots of vintage iron. The Papillion Area Historical Society will have the Sautter Farmhouse and the Portal Schoolhouse open, so come and visit.
