Community Calendar

Friday, August 13
The Sauce Bosses back out to Heights Draft Room for Friday Night Food Truck from 5 to 8 p.m. Come out to show your support for the fantastic BBQ meat and dishes they put together. On special for the evening will be Woodford Reserve and lemonade with a take away reusable cup and straw. The Heights Draft Room is located at 7861 Main Street, Suite H, in La Vista
Everyone is invited to Springfield at 7 p.m. for the End of Summer Community Party at Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main Street. Bring friends, families, neighbors and lawn chairs to enjoy a wonderful night of icy treats, fun, community, and of course, that dancing beat with Omaha Street Percussion.
Saturday, August 14
Beat the heat at Springfield’s Splash Pad Party in Buffalo Park, 271 South 6th Street. There will be games for all ages, and a grilled hot dog lunch from the Springfield Youth Athletic Association for $5.