Community Calendar

Today, Wednesday

The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce sponsors Ambassador Blaster get-togethers to support locally owned business in our community. Stop by Pint Nine, 10411 Portal Road, #104 in La Vista from 3 to 5 p.m. and make a purchase to show your appreciation.

Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park at Washington and Lincoln streets will include a variety of arts and crafts. The market begins at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Little Explorer Series: Storytime in the Park will be held at 10 a.m. at La Vista City Hall Campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., by the Buffalo Bench. Bring the young ones for some story reading fun in the sun. Free.

Storybook Engineering Club: Chicken Little’s Helmet Challenge will be held at 6 p.m. in the Digital Library at Papillion Landing 1046 W. Lincoln St. When the sky falls, all good chickens need helmets. A STEM event for ages 5 to 12, construct a helmet out of various materials to protect Chicken Little (a water balloon) from breaking when the sky falls. Whoever’s water balloon survives the most sky debris will win a prize. Free.

Friday