Community Calendar

Today, Wednesday
The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce sponsors Ambassador Blaster get-togethers to support locally owned business in our community. Stop by Pint Nine, 10411 Portal Road, #104 in La Vista from 3 to 5 p.m. and make a purchase to show your appreciation.
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park at Washington and Lincoln streets will include a variety of arts and crafts. The market begins at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Little Explorer Series: Storytime in the Park will be held at 10 a.m. at La Vista City Hall Campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., by the Buffalo Bench. Bring the young ones for some story reading fun in the sun. Free.
Storybook Engineering Club: Chicken Little’s Helmet Challenge will be held at 6 p.m. in the Digital Library at Papillion Landing 1046 W. Lincoln St. When the sky falls, all good chickens need helmets. A STEM event for ages 5 to 12, construct a helmet out of various materials to protect Chicken Little (a water balloon) from breaking when the sky falls. Whoever’s water balloon survives the most sky debris will win a prize. Free.
Friday
Friday Night Food Truck with The Cheese Life will be at the Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H, La Vista, at 5 p.m. Back for the first time since May, they are ready to rock n roll with all the cheesy goodness you love.
Friday through Sunday
Papillion La Vista Community Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 8 p.m. nightly at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion. Cost is $10 to $18 at the door or www.SumTur.org. A hilarious musical comedy to celebrate the 15th season of the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre.
Saturday
Nebraska Road Trip Tap Event featuring White Elm Brewing Company runs from noon to 10 p.m. at Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H, La Vista. If you’ve been itching to take that Nebraska Great Plains brewery road trip, this event is for you. We’re celebrating Omaha Beer Week by tapping more than 20 beers from your favorite, but not always accessible, Nebraska breweries including White Elm, our featured brewery. Game Time Philly will be on site all day to grab some munchies before, after, or during your stop at Heights. Cheers!
Party In The Park will be at 6:30 p.m. Monarch Place Park, east of 72nd Street and Cedardale Road in Papillion. Sponsored by the Papillion Parks and Recreation Department, and celebrating July as National Parks and Recreation month, the city will have games and activities at different Papillion parks each Saturday. Free.
Tuesday
Pokémon Go Meet-up will be at 6 p.m. at La Vista City Hall Campus, 8116 Park View Blvd. Meet up with you Pokémon Go playing friends and see if you can catch them all. Free.
Do you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar? Email us details at adam.branting @papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.