Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 21

Put on your best collar and join in the fun as the Heights Draft Room in La Vista hosts its first ever Taps & Tails Pup-up Event. All canine brew buddies are welcome in the bar, and we’ll have some special vendors on site that your dogs are sure to enjoy while you sip on some suds. The fun starts at 3 p.m.

Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Try the Kombucha! The festivities start at 5 p.m.

Grab your mom, sister, cousin, or friend for Mother-Daughter Paint Night at the Papillion Landing. The fun night for some canvas artistry begins at 6 p.m. Open ages 5 & up. Registration is required one week in advance. $28 per person.

Thursday, July 22

The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday thru Saturday at the SumTur Amphitheater. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $18 at the door or www.SumTur.org.

Friday, July 23