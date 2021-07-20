Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 21
Put on your best collar and join in the fun as the Heights Draft Room in La Vista hosts its first ever Taps & Tails Pup-up Event. All canine brew buddies are welcome in the bar, and we’ll have some special vendors on site that your dogs are sure to enjoy while you sip on some suds. The fun starts at 3 p.m.
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Try the Kombucha! The festivities start at 5 p.m.
Grab your mom, sister, cousin, or friend for Mother-Daughter Paint Night at the Papillion Landing. The fun night for some canvas artistry begins at 6 p.m. Open ages 5 & up. Registration is required one week in advance. $28 per person.
Thursday, July 22
The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday thru Saturday at the SumTur Amphitheater. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $18 at the door or www.SumTur.org.
Friday, July 23
Help the Heights Draft Room in La Vista blow the candles out at our big One Year Anniversary Bash. Special guest for the night is The Churro Truck! We will be tapping a fresh board of beers perfectly fit for a pint glass, starting at Noon.
Blues music and a movie! The City of La Vista presents a free outdoor concert with Blues Agent, followed by “The Karate Kid” at Central Park Lake. Free family fun for all, starting at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and supplies.
Head to the Papillion Landing for Couples Line Dance with Rob at 7 p.m. Line dance exercise helps energy levels and memory reinforcement. These moves may be a good workout for some, social for others. There is something for every level of dancer. Dress in layers, comfortable and casual with low-heeled shoes that do not mark the floor.
