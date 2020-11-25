 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction to begin along Cornhusker Road
0 comments

Construction to begin along Cornhusker Road

Roadwork began Monday on a stretch of Cornhusker Road between 132nd Street and 142nd Street.

The two-phase project includes closures along Cornhusker to allow for concrete patching, grading, storm sewer work and widening.

Phase 1 will repair and widen Cornhusker from 140th Street to 142nd Street. Phase 2 will repair and widen Cornhusker from 132nd Street to 140th Street.

Some of the work will not require closing the road, and the phases may overlap, depending on the weather.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021.

Drivers should use caution in the area and follow posted detour signs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert