Construction to begin along Cornhusker Road

Roadwork began Monday on a stretch of Cornhusker Road between 132nd Street and 142nd Street.

The two-phase project includes closures along Cornhusker to allow for concrete patching, grading, storm sewer work and widening.

Phase 1 will repair and widen Cornhusker from 140th Street to 142nd Street. Phase 2 will repair and widen Cornhusker from 132nd Street to 140th Street.

Some of the work will not require closing the road, and the phases may overlap, depending on the weather.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021.

Drivers should use caution in the area and follow posted detour signs.

