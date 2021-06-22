Council, school board take action

Last week, the Papillion City Council and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education each met last week.

The Papillion City Council met June 15 and took the following action:

• Approved an additional contribution to the construction of 130th Street, from Cornhusker Road to Lincoln Road.

• Approved the 2021 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

• Approved a special use permit for Ali Yousuf to run a used car lot at 1210 Royal Drive.

• Approved an addition and a special use permit allowing Twisted Vine to expand its patio.

• Approved a Class D (off-sale) liquor license for the new Speedee Mart at 11400 S. 72nd St.

• Approved Contract Modification No. 3 to the agreement with Sampson Construction for the completion of two new softball fields.

• Approved the Corporate Manager Application for Andrew R. Guenther for Target’s Class DK liquor license.

• Approved an Interlocal Agreement with the City of La Vista to provide prosecutorial services related to city code violations.