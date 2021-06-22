Council, school board take action

Last week, the Papillion City Council and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education each met last week.
The Papillion City Council met June 15 and took the following action:
• Approved an additional contribution to the construction of 130th Street, from Cornhusker Road to Lincoln Road.
• Approved the 2021 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
• Approved a special use permit for Ali Yousuf to run a used car lot at 1210 Royal Drive.
• Approved an addition and a special use permit allowing Twisted Vine to expand its patio.
• Approved a Class D (off-sale) liquor license for the new Speedee Mart at 11400 S. 72nd St.
• Approved Contract Modification No. 3 to the agreement with Sampson Construction for the completion of two new softball fields.
• Approved the Corporate Manager Application for Andrew R. Guenther for Target’s Class DK liquor license.
• Approved an Interlocal Agreement with the City of La Vista to provide prosecutorial services related to city code violations.
• Approved an amended and restated Highway 370 Industrial Park subdivision agreement.
The council’s next meeting with be July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Chrysalis Event Center, 1046 W. Lincoln St.
The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education met June 14 and took the following action:
• PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli recognized Papillion La Vista High School’s Norah Sis, state champion in the girls high jump; Papillion La Vista High School’s Alex Herman, state champion in the boys discus throw; Papillion La Vista South High School’s Richard Butler, state champion in the boys pole vault.
• The board recognized the service of the retiring Doug Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
• Approved Facility Advocates as PLCS’ Energy Service Company for the identification, development and implementation of energy and resource conservation projects within the district. Facility Advocates is already contracted by PLCS on current energy projects.
• Approved a rotating rack oven bid of $44,963 from Buller Fixture Company for Papillion La Vista South High School.
The Board of Education will next meet on June 28 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 So. Washington St.