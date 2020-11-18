COVID changes Thanksgiving week plans for school districts in metro area

“We know this calendar change may cause some challenges for families, however we hope by closing our buildings for the entire week we can offer a calm break for everyone and allow some time for individuals to finish their quarantine periods,” according to a memo the Bellevue district sent to families.

The majority of Bellevue students are attending school in person.

Council Bluffs students will learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, with the rest of the week off.

Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo, in a Thursday letter to parents, cited Pottawattamie County’s rising COVID-19 positive test rate and the impact of coronavirus cases and quarantines on schools as key factors in the decision.

Starting Nov. 30, Council Bluffs schools will operate in the hybrid mode, in which students alternate between in-person and remote learning throughout the week. That will continue until Dec. 21, when winter break begins.

Brett Richards, superintendent of the Springfield Platteview district, apologized in a note to families for any inconvenience the change may cause. But he said teachers are “overwhelmed and exhausted” from working longer hours and from teaching both remote students and in-person students.