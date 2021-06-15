Dispatcher saves two lives by phone

Sarpy County Dispatcher Ashley Scheffler received two CPR Life Saving Awards for 2021 at the June 8 county board meeting for her skills in CPR instruction by phone.

Two. She helped saved two lives just this year. In fact, the incidents were one month apart.

“CPR save awards are few and far between,” said William Muldoon, Sarpy County Emergency Communications Director. “We normally average three a year. This makes three in the first six months. This may be the first time that a dispatcher has gotten two in the same year. So, Ashley is a trendsetter.”

According to the county, on March 11: “Ashley Scheffler answered a 911 call from a distraught woman who wanted an ambulance for her husband who was not breathing. After getting the address and basic information, Scheffler quickly created a call for EMS response. Scheffler had just begun to provide CPR instructions when the caller seemed to step away from the phone and the line disconnected. Scheffler called the number back and was able to calm the woman down enough to have her focus on helping her husband.