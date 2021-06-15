Dispatcher saves two lives by phone

Sarpy County Dispatcher Ashley Scheffler received two CPR Life Saving Awards for 2021 at the June 8 county board meeting for her skills in CPR instruction by phone.
Two. She helped saved two lives just this year. In fact, the incidents were one month apart.
“CPR save awards are few and far between,” said William Muldoon, Sarpy County Emergency Communications Director. “We normally average three a year. This makes three in the first six months. This may be the first time that a dispatcher has gotten two in the same year. So, Ashley is a trendsetter.”
According to the county, on March 11: “Ashley Scheffler answered a 911 call from a distraught woman who wanted an ambulance for her husband who was not breathing. After getting the address and basic information, Scheffler quickly created a call for EMS response. Scheffler had just begun to provide CPR instructions when the caller seemed to step away from the phone and the line disconnected. Scheffler called the number back and was able to calm the woman down enough to have her focus on helping her husband.
“When the wife had difficulty moving her husband to the floor, Scheffler instructed the woman to get a neighbor to help. When she returned with her neighbor, Scheffler again began CPR instructions. Scheffler remained focused and continued to encourage the woman and count her compressions until a La Vista police officer arrived on scene and took over the compressions. EMS units arrived on location and the patient was eventually transported Code 3 ”life threatening”to Bergan Mercy.
“The Papillion Fire Department reported that the patient was successfully resuscitated and has returned home. “
Again, on April 13: “Scheffler received a call requesting an ambulance for an adult male in cardiac arrest who was not awake or breathing. Scheffler quickly obtained basic information and created a call to dispatch rescue personnel, then immediately started giving CPR instructions. Compressions began within one minute and 38 seconds after the call was received.
“Scheffler had the caller count out loud with her to keep the correct pace for compressions. She continued to provide reassurance and instructions. At different times during the call, the caller thought the patient was breathing, but Scheffler instructed her to continue compressions until help could arrive. Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department EMS crews arrived on location and provided defibrillation and transported the patient to Bellevue Medical Center.
“The patient was successfully resuscitated and was discharged from the hospital.”
The board approved a resolution, submitted by Muldoon, in support of the continued training of emergency dispatchers in telecommunicator cardio pulmonary resuscitation (T-CPR) instruction to third party 911 callers. Sarpy County Dispatchers have been receiving this training for more than 25 years.
Dr. Eric Ernest, medical director of the Sarpy County Dispatch Center, said the ongoing training is essential.
“The sooner you can get your hands on a chest and start performing CPR on a patient that has gone into cardiac arrest, the better the chance of survival. It is estimated that for every minute that passes without effective CPR, you lose about a 10 percent chance of survival. 911 plays a key, critical role in that survival,” Ernest said.
“To coach someone over the phone in a very tense and high stress situation, to perform CPR on someone who is usually a loved one is truly a remarkable task.”