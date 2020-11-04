 Skip to main content
Doug Kindig easily wins another term as La Vista Mayor
Doug Kindig easily wins another term as La Vista Mayor

Mayor Douglas Kindig

La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig was reelected Tuesday night with a majority of the vote.

Kindig garnered 6,081 votes compared to Klaus Lindner's 1,253 votes, according to unofficial numbers released at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Results from remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected at 1 p.m. Friday.

Kindig was elected to the La Vista City Council in 2000, where he served for five years before becoming mayor in 2005, an office he has held since.

He said in an interview he was happy with the overwhelming support of the community in this year's election.

Kindig said he is looking forward to future projects throughout the City of La Vista.

"There is a lot to be working on, including the 84th Street Project and other development throughout the city," Kindig said.

He said the city will continue to look at future amenities and programs to provide to the community.

