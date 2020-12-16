Drive Sober campaign begins Friday

Nebrask law enforcement agencies are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the message about the danger of drunk driving.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.

During this time, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving.

Statewide in Nebraska, there were 6,412 DUI arrests recorded in 2019.

According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk driving crashes nationwide in 2018.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.

