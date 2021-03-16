Ducey: Not much to do in your yard yet but check for snow mold, dog spots

Dog spots on lawns is another issue.

Because of all of the snow, many furry companions had limited options outdoors.

“The best option is to flood those spots with water to help dilute the urine,’’ Evans said. “There are no magical elixirs on the market to make them disappear.’’

Like with shrubs, Extension’s John Fech said, the word with lawns is wait.

Other than a little pickup of tree leaves and debris, the main activity is to walk around the yard and make notes on your observations.

Dead spots and thin patches should be placed on the “to-do calendar” for overseeding in mid-April.

“The word is certainly wait on fertilizing,’’ he said. “Late April would be a good time to apply a very light dose of fertilizer if the lawn is thin and yellow, but if not, waiting until late May is best.’’

A good March activity is to address the compost pile, Fech said.

“After a snowy February, the pile is probably soggy and ready to be turned,” he said. “This step will introduce air into the mixture of leaves, grass clippings and kitchen scraps and renew the decomposition process.’’