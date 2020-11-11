Election 2020: Local results

Kindig was elected to the La Vista City Council in 2000, where he served for five years before becoming mayor in 2005, an office he has held since.

He said in an interview he was happy with the overwhelming support of the community in this year’s election.

Kindig said he is looking forward to future projects throughout the City of La Vista.

“There is a lot to be working on, including the 84th Street Project and other development throughout the city,” Kindig said.

He said the city will continue to look at future amenities and programs to provide to the community.

Three candidates make it on to Springfield Platteview School Board

There were three candidates that gained enough votes to be elected to the Springfield Platteview Board of Education in this year’s election.

Lisa Roseland, the current vice president of the school board, led the pack of candidates with 2,623 votes followed by Brian Wichman with 2,474 and Brian Guenther with 1,871 votes.

“I am very excited voters gave me another four years to serve on the school board,” Roseland said.