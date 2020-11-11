Election 2020: Local results

Here is a roundup of local election race results:
Lu Ann Kluch wins election to the Ward Three seat for Papillion City Council
Lu Ann Kluch won reelection the Papillion City Council last week over her opponent Kyle Salkeld.
Kluch received 1,947 votes compared to Salkeld’s 914 votes.
Kluch has served on the Papillion City Council for 20 years. She’s currently the only woman on the council.
“I am extremely excited and grateful that the community supported me,” Kluch said.
She said moving forward the city needs to continue to look at the rapid growth that is occurring in Papillion.
Kluch said she wants to try make sure the city is making smart growth plans to accommodate projected growth for the area.
Jim Frederick wins the Ward Four Seat for the La Vista City Council
La Vista City Councilman Jim Frederick gained enough votes in this year’s election to be reelected to the Ward Four seat on the council.
Frederick garnered 1,267 votes compared to Kevin Wetuski’s 828 votes, according to unofficial results shared at Nov. 4 by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Results from remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
Frederick has served on the La Vista City Council since 2014.
“I was over the moon and it was just an amazing feeling to see folks have confidence in me for another four years,” Frederick said.
He said after the Nov. 3 La Vista City Council meeting he picked his daughter up from dance class and then he whole family got together for an election watch party.
Frederick pointed to the 84th Street development and the challenge of continuing to serve the city during a pandemic as things he is looking forward to tackling in his next term.
Moving forward Frederick said he would like to establish tobacco-free parks in La Vista.
“I would like to be able to survey and provide additional information to the citizens about this endeavor,” Frederick said. “The future is bright in La Vista.”
Doug Kindig easily wins another term as La Vista Mayor
La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig was reelected Tuesday night with a majority of the vote.
Kindig garnered 6,081 votes compared to Klaus Lindner’s 1,253 votes, according to unofficial numbers released Nov. 4 by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Results from remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
Kindig was elected to the La Vista City Council in 2000, where he served for five years before becoming mayor in 2005, an office he has held since.
He said in an interview he was happy with the overwhelming support of the community in this year’s election.
Kindig said he is looking forward to future projects throughout the City of La Vista.
“There is a lot to be working on, including the 84th Street Project and other development throughout the city,” Kindig said.
He said the city will continue to look at future amenities and programs to provide to the community.
Three candidates make it on to Springfield Platteview School Board
There were three candidates that gained enough votes to be elected to the Springfield Platteview Board of Education in this year’s election.
Lisa Roseland, the current vice president of the school board, led the pack of candidates with 2,623 votes followed by Brian Wichman with 2,474 and Brian Guenther with 1,871 votes.
“I am very excited voters gave me another four years to serve on the school board,” Roseland said.
Roseland said she is most looking forward to the growth opportunity coming to Springfield as a result of the projected growth in the city.
This growth is expected to occur as a sewer system is installed south of Springfield between 60th and 84th streets.
The Papillion Times was unable to reach Brian Wichman or Bredna Guenther for comment.
Wichman received 2,474 votes and Guenther garnered 1,871 votes.
Three candidates gain seats on the Papillion-La Vista School Board
There were three candidates for the Papillion La Vista Community School Board who gained enough votes to win election.
Out of the 63,081 cast for the PLVCS School board, Valerie Fisher received the most votes with 20,105 votes, followed by Skip Bailey with 15,481 votes and Marcus Madler with 14,935 votes.
Fisher has served on the board in some capacity since 1999, including roles such as board president, board vice president, board secretary and other officer roles.
Bailey said he is happy with results and is excited to join the school board.
“The hard work is now ahead,” Bailey said.
He said he is looking forward to getting to work for students, his wife is a third grade teacher in the PLV district.
Bailey said he will look to see how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the PLV school system moving forward.
Madler said he excited to begin working with the rest of the Board of Education.
Madler said he is looking forward to navigating the pandemic and getting things back to normal for the school district.
Incumbents retain county seats
Thomas P. Strigenz earned 97.44% of votes, a total of 72,013 votes, according to results released Saturday by the Sarpy County Election Commission.
Strigenz ran unopposed for Sarpy County public defender.
The following officials also ran unopposed:
Don Kelly, County Commissioner District 1 — 13,709 votes or 97.10%
Angi Burmeister, County Commissioner District 3 — 11,244 votes or 96.40%
Gary Mixan, County Commissioner District 4 — 14,295 votes or 97.31%
Uncontested election results in Sarpy County
There were several uncontested elections in Sarpy County, here are the unofficial results:
- Thomas Burns will continue to represent Ward One for the Bellevue City Council. He received 4,032 votes.
- Don Presiter won reelection to the Bellevue City Council with 4,145 vote and will continue to represent Ward Five.
- Mike Crawford will represent Ward one for the La Vista City Council, he received 1,320 votes.
- Deb Hale will continue to represent Ward Three for the La Vista City Council after she got 1,375 votes.
- James Glover won reelection to the Papillion City Council with 2,726 votes and will continue to represent Ward One.
- Jason Gaines will continue to represent Ward Two for the Papillion City Council after he garnered 2,320 votes.
- Bob Stubbe will continue to represent Ward Four for the Papillion City Council after getting 2,436 votes.
