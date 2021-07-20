Experts: 'Lowest probability' missing La Vista boy at landfill

Two experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, aiding the La Vista Police Department, do not believe missing La Vista student Ryan Larsen is in the Douglas County Landfill.

“We don’t have any solid evidence that a missing child was in a dumpster. However, there was a dumpster in the complex. And to rule out anything in the landfill, the national center sent two experts -- the only two experts in the United States about landfill searches,” La Vista Police Chief Robert S. Lausten told the La Vista City Council on Tuesday.

Lausten said the center’s experts surveyed the Douglas County Landfill, went over video footage, eyewitness accounts and other materials. They concluded in a report that it was the “lowest probability” to find Larsen at the site.

The dumpster at the boy’s apartment complex was emptied prior to the last known sighting of the 11 year old on May 17. The experts, who have specialized in landfill searches since 1987, also said they had never had a case where there was an accidental fall into a dumpster.

Lausten said there is no evidence “whatsoever” that would lead to an extensive search at the landfill. However, they now have GPS coordinates of where refuse was dumped that day and other investigatory insights. He called the center “a great resource.”

