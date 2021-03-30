Facebook Data Center to expand over 500 acres in Springfield

On the east side of Highway 50, nearly one million square feet is currently under construction. Today’s announcement will consist of 500 acres in Springfield on the west side of Highway 50, just south of the current site. This land was previously purchased in the event business needs would dictate additional growth and will add another nearly one million square feet

Upon completion, the total Sarpy Data Center will be eight buildings spanning 3.6 million square feet.

“It’s pretty incredible to think that someone could have been involved on the construction side, when we broke ground in 2017, and have a job for six, seven, eight, nine years on the same project,” Sexton said.

Sexton said the combination of access to renewable energy, reliable infrastructure, great workforce, and tremendous community partners all contributed to the decision to expand in Nebraska.

“We want folks to know, especially young students, that there’s a place for you here and you can go to college, you can get educated, but you don’t have to go to the coast to have a great job and a great life and a great cost of living and a place to raise your family,” Sexton said.

Sexton said Sarpy County has felt like home to the data center.