Facebook Data Center to expand over 500 acres in Springfield

Nearly one million square feet of the data center is currently under construction on the east side of Highway 50, land previously purchased in the event that business needs would dictate additional growth. Upon completion, the total Sarpy Data Center will be 8 buildings spanning 3.6 million square feet.

“It's pretty incredible to think that someone could have been involved on the construction side, when we broke ground in 2017, and have a job for six, seven, eight, nine years on the same project,” Sexton said.

Sexton said the combination of access to renewable energy, reliable infrastructure, great workforce, and tremendous community partners all contributed to the decision to expand in Nebraska.

“We want folks to know, especially young students, that there's a place for you here and you can go to college, you can get educated, but you don't have to go to the coast to have a great job and a great life and a great cost of living and a place to raise your family,” Sexton said.

Sexton said Sarpy County has felt like home to the data center.

“We're happy to be here, we're going to have hundreds of employees working here for decades to come and it's just a really exciting time for the company and for the community and for the state of Nebraska,” Sexton said.

Construction is expected to begin in Springfield sometime next week.

