Facebook partners with Arbor Day Foundation to plant 75 trees

In celebration of Arbor Day, community volunteers gathered April 30 to plant more than 75 diverse shade and evergreen trees along a natural walking trail and fence line in the Walnut Creek Campground.

The event was sponsored by Facebook in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Facebook, The Arbor Day Foundation, The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance and the City of Papillion Parks Department teamed up to plant shade trees in the Walnut Creek Campground to provide environmental benefit and beautification and to provide shade along a natural walking trail in the campground.

Facebook announced a $100,000 grant awarded to the Arbor Day Foundation for five tree planting events in conjunction with its expansion announcement of the Sarpy Data Center on March 24.

“It’s important that all children and adults can gather, walk and play under the shade of trees that will one day become landmarks in their city recreation areas,” said Diana Failla, executive director of the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

