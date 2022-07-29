Facebook slated to expand Sarpy Data Center in Papillion for second time

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, once again is slated to expand its data center in Sarpy County.

Officials on Thursday announced plans for a ninth building at the data center’s campus along Highway 50. The new building means the campus will have 4 million square feet of space.

The social media group first broke ground in 2017 and opened the data center in 2019. The facility expanded in 2021, crossing into Springfield, and prompting a name change from the Papillion Data Center to the Sarpy Data Center.

The data center has more than 150 employees, said Matt Sexton, community development regional manager. Once construction is complete, it should at least double the number of employees working from the facility, he said.

Preliminary work already is underway on the project, Sexton said. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2024.

Officials said in a news release that the facility will continue to be supported by 100% renewable energy, made possible by investments in wind energy. That’s thanks in part to a wind farm in Dixon County in northeast Nebraska.