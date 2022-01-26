First to 300: Papio South bowler Claire Busch makes history with perfect game

“When you get off to a good start like that, you always wonder if it’s going to be your day,” she said. “I just kept it going to the seventh, eighth and ninth frames.”

By then, word had spread throughout Maplewood Lanes that somebody was rolling a perfect game. A crowd started to gather to watch Busch, which probably didn’t help those nerves.

“It helped that I had rolled a 299 before in practice so I kind of knew the feeling,” she said. “I just tried to relax and stay focused as much as I could.”

Her dad, who has come close but never rolled a 300, also was there for moral support.

“I can relate because I’ve also had 299s,” he said. “You feel like you’re in the groove, but when everything starts to get quiet, reality sets in.”

Busch strung together 11 strikes and needed one more. She said her shot came in light on the 1-3 pocket but all the pins fell, completing her perfect game.

“The house kind of erupted,” Alan Busch said. “It was still a competitive environment, but everybody was happy for her.”

Claire said that included the Marian bowlers the Titans were competing against.