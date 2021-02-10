Fish Fries

Papillion

St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host a fish fry Friday; March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3. Fish frys will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fish is available either fried or baked. There is also fish tacos, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, French fries, coleslaw and beverages. Take-out is also available. Cost: adults, $10; children 5 to 14, $9; children 4 and under, $3; seniors (60 and over), $9; family, $30. Credit cards are not accepted. Beer, soda and wine are sold separately.

American Legion Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, as well as tonight, Ash Wednesday. Fish frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Salmon, cod, pollack and shrimp will be served. Prices: $14 for salmon, $11 for pollack, $11 for cod and $14 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and macaroni and cheese for $4.99. The legion will also serve its regular menus.

Springfield

St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10894, 100 S. Ninth St., will host fish frys on Friday, March 13, 27 and April 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries, vegetables, desserts, drinks, macaroni and cheese and more. Cost: Adults $10, kids 12 and under $5, family maximum $30.