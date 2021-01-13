FLAGship scholarships available

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the sixth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program.

The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska.

Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture.

Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree-seeking students.

“Each year when we award this scholarship I am impressed by the quality of the students,” said Morgan Wrich, director of grower services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “We know from the applications, that the future of our industry is in great hands.”

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member.