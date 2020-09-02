Flights of Honor display coming to Papillion Landing

A traveling display recognizing Nebraska veterans will make its way to Papillion later this month.

The Flights of Honor exhibit will be displayed Sept. 17-20 at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St., from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The display was created by Patriotic Productions, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on honoring the U.S. military, documenting the organization’s Flights of Honor, offered to veterans and their families members to reminisce and to educate others on the importance of thanking veterans.

Thirteen flights were carried out over the past 11 years, celebrating 3,500 Nebraska veterans. There were seven flights for WWII veterans, two for Korean War veterans, two for Vietnam veterans, one all-female flight and one for Purple Heart recipients.

The exhibit, which features photos, videos and memorabilia from the flights, was unveiled this year around Easter at the Lincoln Airport and has been booked solid since.

Bill and Evonne Williams — Patriotic Productions’ founders — worked with Omaha’s Renze Display to create the exhibit, featuring nine 12-foot long frames that feature photos on each side, internally lighted, and 10 televisions with looped video along with four mannequins.

“It’s pretty neat,” Bill Williams said.

Williams said he ran into Papillion Mayor David Black, who mentioned Papillion Landing might be a good place to host the exhibit.

“We hope people will stop and see it,” Williams said. “We took so many veterans from so many towns, about 385 towns around the state. Even for the WWII vets, most of them have passed away. For their children and family members, it’s a great opportunity to perhaps see them, read a little bit about the flights and see some of the video from the homecomings.”