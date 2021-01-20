Fontenelle Forest to host Adult Raptorology

Fontenelle Forest will kick off a new adults-only quarterly offering this spring.
Adult Raptorology will feature fun-filled evenings focused on birds of prey. Each class will focus on a different type of raptor and will feature raptor-related games, a chance to see birds of prey up close and to learn about predators of the sky:
• March 2: Owls
• June 1: Hawks
• Sept. 7: Falcons
• Dec. 7: Vultures
Each class will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Maximum capacity of 25 per event; ages 18 and older. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at fontenelleforest.org/event/adult-raptorology/all.
Program cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Members must sign in to receive the discount.
With questions, call Visitor Services at 402-731-3140.