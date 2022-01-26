 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Papillion-La Vista South teacher sentenced to 30 days for attempted sexual abuse
A former Papillion-La Vista South High School teacher and coach will spend 30 days in jail after pleading no contest Tuesday, Jan. 25, to attempted sexual abuse of a juvenile. 

A Sarpy County District Court judge found Stephen A. Gentry, 30, guilty of the misdemeanor and also ordered him to serve two years of probation. Prosecutors amended the charge from third-degree sexual abuse, a felony, in exchange for Gentry's plea. 

Gentry taught social studies and coached varsity and junior varsity football. He was in his third year at Papillion-La Vista South when he resigned in February 2021 as the district began an investigation, according to district spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

The charge had to do with suspected inappropriate communication with a student, Eyman said. 

In Nebraska, a charge of sexual abuse by a school employee in the third degree is defined as any school employee who engages in conduct that’s intended to subject a student to sexual contact.

