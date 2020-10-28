Former Papillion Mayor Michael Greco dies at 98

The City of Papillion announced on social media that former mayor Michael Greco, 98, passed away on Oct. 16.

Greco served as mayor from 1980 to 1982. He was also president of the city council and served on the Papillion planning commission. According to his online obituary, Greco served in the Air Force from 1940 to 1963. He later owned Greco Insurance until his retirement in 2015, at the age of 93.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the Greco family. Through his forward-thinking approach, Mayor Greco left his fingerprint on our community, and we thank him for his service to our city,” said Mayor David Black in a statement.

“Mayor Greco was instrumental in formalizing the City of Papillion’s comprehensive plan and building code, key to our community’s growth and success. He was a great supporter of law enforcement and a great mentor. Above all, he was a very kind person and very fair as mayor. He never forgot that city employees were people,” said City Council member Steve Engberg in a statement.

Greco is survived by wife of 71 years, Lydia, three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.