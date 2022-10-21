Former Sarpy County CASA director facing federal charges of mail fraud

The former Sarpy County CASA director charged with two counts of theft in state court now has been indicted on five charges of mail fraud in federal court.

The charges against Paula Creps, 51, pertain to her alleged scheme to defraud the county CASA chapter and its nonprofit arm, Lift Up Sarpy County. The county-operated Court Appointed Special Advocates and its volunteers help abused and neglected children.

Documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska allege that Creps fraudulently obtained at least $44,884.95 from Lift Up Sarpy over a period of at least three years, from around March 2019 to July 2022. The county fired Creps in July.

The indictment states that Creps used a credit card provided by Lift Up Sarpy for CASA expenses to pay for personal expenses such as utility bills and taxes and to register or repair vehicles and obtain concert tickets.

The indictment also states that Creps used the credit card to purchase gift cards. She then allegedly used the gift cards to pay for personal expenses such as a luau and shuttle service in Hawaii.

Creps completed payment record forms that falsely stated she had used the credit card and gift cards for the benefit of children, their families or both, according to the indictment.

Creps allegedly claimed she had used her own money to pay for goods and services as well as advertising and other expenses covered by grant funds. She then requested reimbursement.

But the indictment states that those transactions did not occur and Creps knew it, yet she allegedly created fraudulent receipts and attached them to check request forms.

At the state level, Creps is facing felony charges of theft by deception of at least $1,500 but less than $5,000 and unauthorized use of financial transaction device of at least $1,500 but less than $5,000.

Tom Strigenz, the Sarpy County public defender who is representing Creps in her state case, said Creps has pleaded not guilty in that case.

No attorney representing Creps at the federal level is listed. Creps could not be reached for comment. She is due in court next month.